Errol Musk: Key Facts About Elon Musk's Father Who Announced 'Secret' Child With Stepdaughter

Errol Musk's grandmother was Canada's first chiropractor. (AFP File Photo)

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, shocked the world by admitting that he has a "secret" second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. The admission came in an interview with The Sun, where Mr Musk's father said he welcomed the baby girl in 2019. The 76-year-old is known for being Elon Musk's estranged father. The Tesla CEO had discussed his father during an interview with The Rolling Stone in 2017, describing him as "evil" and a "terrible human being".

Who Is Errol Musk?

Mr Musk's father is famous in his native South Africa, where he has made name for himself as a high-powered engineer and property developer, the New York Post said in an article.

According to Forbes, Errol's other son, Kimbal, is a millionaire and his daughter, Tosca, is a film producer.

The outlet further reported that Errol's grandmother was Canada's first chiropractor. He is also a pilot and sailor, and raised Elon and Kimbal in Pretoria.

In 1970, he married model Maye Haldeman Musk and the couple welcomed three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. Errol was elected to the Pretoria City Council in 1972 and vehemently opposed apartheid.

Errol and Maye divorced in 1979 and Elon, then 8, decided to stay with his father. Elon Musk later said in an interview that his father has a very high IQ and is "brilliant at engineering".

According to Rolling Stone, Errol Musk allegedly shot and killed three armed intruders who broke into his Johannesburg home several decades ago. But he later told the magazine he was never convicted of any crime.

Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol Musk's second wife Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he married after splitting with Elon's mother Maye Haldeman Musk in 1979.

Errol Musk and Ms Bezuidenhout also share a five-year-old boy named Elliot Rush, who was born in 2017. He, now, has a total of seven children including Elon Musk.