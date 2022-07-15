Elon Musk's Father, 76, Has 'Secret' Child With 35-Year-Old Stepdaughter

Errol Musk, 76, and his stepdaughter also share a five-year-old boy. (FILE)

Elon Musk's father Errol Musk has admitted to having a “secret” second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout.

He, in an interview with The Sun, said, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.” Errol Musk, who is an engineer in South Africa, added that the second baby was unplanned but he was living with Ms Bezuidenhout after his birth. The child was born in 2019.

Errol Musk, 76, and Ms Bezuidenhout also share a five-year-old boy named Elliot Rush, who was born in 2017. He, now, has a total of seven children including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol Musk's second wife Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he married after splitting with Elon Musk's mother Maye Haldeman Musk in 1979. From this marriage, he has three children - Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

Errol Musk and Heide Bezuidenhout were married for 18 years. They have two children together.

The Musk family were in "shock" when they found out that Ms Bezuidenhout is pregnant with Errol Musk's child, the report added. He said, “They still don't like it...They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister."

The revelations come days after it was reported that Elon Musk fathered twins with a top executive at Neuralink, the artificial intelligence company co-founded by the tech billionaire.