White House On Lockdown After Air Space Violation: Reports

The White House was placed on lockdown Tuesday after an air space violation was reported in the area, according to media reports.

Nearby roads were closed and no one was allowed into the compound.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that an airspace violation was reported in Washington and fighter jets were scrambled.

Security lockdowns are not uncommon around the White House. The US Secret Service had no immediate comment.

