White House On Lockdown After Air Space Violation: Reports

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that an airspace violation was reported in Washington and fighter jets were scrambled.

World | | Updated: November 26, 2019 21:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
White House On Lockdown After Air Space Violation: Reports

Nearby roads were closed and no one was allowed into the White House compound


WASHINGTON: 

The White House was placed on lockdown Tuesday after an air space violation was reported in the area, according to media reports.

Nearby roads were closed and no one was allowed into the compound.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that an airspace violation was reported in Washington and fighter jets were scrambled.

Security lockdowns are not uncommon around the White House. The US Secret Service had no immediate comment.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

White House LockdownAir space violationUS Secret Service

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ajit PawarMaharashtraFloor TestNawab MalikSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse Devendra FadnavisParliamentJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskFASTag IndiaAnil AmbaniVivo U20Redmi K30Realme X50Mi Note 10Jio PhoneVivo V17AmazonNote 8 ProGoogle Nest Frozen 2Realme X2 ProRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................