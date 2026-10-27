White House Official Jokes Nicki Minaj Could Be Next Press Secretary: 'We May Have Found'

Following the abrupt dismissal of White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia just five days into her tenure, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has suggested a surprising replacement, pop star and rapper Nicki Minaj. On Sunday (Oct 25), Cheung shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) filmed aboard Air Force One. In the clip, Minaj heavily praised President Donald Trump's work ethic and economic performance as a natural businessman, prompting Cheung to joke that she might be the one to take the mantle of the press secretary.

Minaj, who claims to be Trump's "number one fan," flew aboard Air Force One to a midterm campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan. During the flight, Cheung posted the video, joking that they had found the new White House press secretary.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ" wrote Cheung.

Seated at the table across from Cheung, Minaj explained why she believed that Trump could help the US. She said the president was "tough" when it came to foreign policy.

“We have a president that understands economics, first of all,” Minaj said in the video. “You know, I've said before that the president is naturally a businessman. He's worked his way out of not having a dollar left in the bank. So, if he can do that with himself, and his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country.”

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Trump On Minaj's Ass

During the rally, seeking support for Mike Rogers, the Michigan Republican candidate, Trump could not resist making a comment about Minaj's backside.

"By the way, I looked at a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss," Trump said to celebratory cheers from the crowd. “That's hard to miss. That stand up! That's hard to miss."

“OK, I'm going to get back to my story, Nicki,” Trump continued, following more cheers. “I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time.”