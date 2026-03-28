White House Launches OnlyFarms Website, Internet Asks 'Who Picked The Name?'

In what is being dubbed as a deliberate play on the name of adult platform OnlyFans, the White House on Friday (Mar 27) unveiled a new website called 'OnlyFarms" to highlight the Trump administration's agricultural policy. The site, OnlyFarms.gov, housed on the official WhiteHouse.gov website, redirects to a page that outlines specific financial strategies aimed at helping agricultural workers navigate current economic challenges.

"Curious how American farmers are benefiting right now, or exactly how much each state has saved?" the White House posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a link to the OnlyFarms website.

The OnlyFarms landing page features a downloadable fact sheet detailing the administration's support for the agricultural sector. The document outlines key initiatives, such as historic tax relief for family farms, expanded market access, and reduced regulatory "red tape".

"The Trump Administration has delivered over $40 billion in direct assistance to our farmers and ranchers, helping them recover from years of unfair foreign trade practices and the disastrous policies of the Biden administration," the website reads.

Additionally, the site offers an interactive US map that allows users to calculate their estimated savings under the Trump farming agenda.

🚜 Curious how American farmers are benefiting right now — or exactly how much each state has saved?



👀📲 https://t.co/qpdbi6y2Lo pic.twitter.com/x2fEVvmFjQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 27, 2026

Also Read | 'It's Like Changing Oil': Joe Rogan Gets Plasma Removed From Body, Shares Experience

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the unveiling of the website, one user said: "I'm just curious. Who picked the name?" Meanwhile, another user added: "What are we doing here folks? I mean, I cannot figure out the thought process."

A third commented: "I feel for all the satire writers out there, it must be maddening trying to outdo reality these days."

The site was launched on the same day as when Trump welcomed farmers to the White House, flanked by one gold tractor and one red, white and blue tractor, according to a report in New York Post.

With 800-odd farmers in the capital city, Trump described it as "the single largest gathering of American farmers that the White House has ever seen". The US president also thanked the farmers for their support, calling them "very, very special people".

"You voted for me. I will never forget that," he added.