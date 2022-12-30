'When My Mother Didn't Return...': Son Of Murdered Pakistani Hindu Woman

Pakistan Hindu woman murdered: The victim Daya Bheem was survived by four children.

A 44-year-old Hindu woman was murdered and her body was found mutilated in a mustard field in Pakistan's Sindh's province, triggering fear and panic amongst the country's Hindu community, who held protests to voice their outrage over the brutal incident.

Krishna Kumari, a Hindu senator from Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh province took to Twitter on Thursday to break the news of Daya Bheel, a Hindu widow's murder in Sinjhiro, a town in Sanghar district in Sindh province.

"Daya Bheel suddenly disappeared from agri field yesterday near Sinjhoro. Her dead body was found in a very bad condition in mustard field. Her head was separated from the body," Kumari tweeted.

Bheel's mutilated body was found on December 27, after her son Soomar went searching for her in the mustard field.

"What is agonising for us (family) is the manner in which she was killed," her son Soomar told PTI.

"When my mother didn't return, we went out to search for her and after hours of search we found her mutilated body in the field," he added.

She was survived by four children.

The incident has sparked an uproar amongst the Hindu community in the province, who staged protests in the Sanghar district demanding prompt police action.

Sindh police have formed a joint investigation team to probe the murder.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)