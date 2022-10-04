What Ukraine's Zelensky Said On Phone Call With PM Modi: Full Statement

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, after speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone today, in a statement said he "emphasized the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Here's the full statement by Mr Zelensky on the phone conversation with PM Modi:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

During the conversation, the Head of State emphasized the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The holding of the so-called referenda by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of our country was also discussed. The President noted that all the aggressor's decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that under such conditions, Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that our state has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.

"However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimata instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it," added the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Narendra Modi for India's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also emphasized the importance of the Indian leader's recent statement that now is not the time for war.

The Head of State noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of the Republic of India to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi separately discussed the issue of global food security. The President of Ukraine emphasized that our state is ready to continue acting as a guarantor of the world's food security. In this regard, the support of the entire international community, in particular India, for the further implementation of the grain initiative is important.

The interlocutors paid due attention to the issue of nuclear safety.

"Nuclear blackmail by Russia, in particular regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of India discussed cooperation within international organizations, primarily the UN.

During the conversation, the parties noted mutual interest in deepening regular full-scale Ukrainian-Indian contacts, as well as implementation of tasks on the agenda of bilateral relations of comprehensive partnership.

The Head of State renewed the invitation to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India to visit Ukraine.