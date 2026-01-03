Zelensky Says He Wants To Replace Ukraine's Defence Minister



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he intended to replace his defence minister and had offered the position to his current minister of digital transformation, who is aged just 34.

"I have decided to change the structure of the Ukrainian ministry of defence," Zelensky said in his daily address broadcast on social media. "I have offered Mikhailo Fedorov the position of new Ukrainian defence minister."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)