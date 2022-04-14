What Twitter Said To Elon Musk's Offer To Buy Company

Twitter confirmed it received Elon Musk's bid valuing the company at $43.4 billion.

Twitter's board will evaluate an "unsolicited, non-binding" offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk to acquire the social media company, Twitter said Thursday.

"The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders," Twitter said as it confirmed it received Musk's bid valuing the company at $43.4 billion.

