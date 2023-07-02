What Is Rippling Muscle Disease? Bodybuilding Star Jo Lindner's Rare Condition Explained

Jo Lindner's Instagram handle has 8.5 million followers.

German bodybuilder and social media influencer Jo Lindner died at the age of 30, according to social media posts shares by his friends. "Joesthetics", who had 8.5 million followers on Instagram and 500 million views on his YouTube channel, suffered aneurysm, according to an Instagram post by his girlfriend Nicha. But a few weeks ago, Mr Lindner had revealed that he has been diagnosed with rippling muscle disease (RMD). In his last Instagram post, he had talked about his fitness levels after taking a year off intensive bodybuilding.

In June, in an interview for an episode of fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Mr Lindner had talked about having rippling muscle disease. "Technically, it's a cramp," he had told the YouTuber.

According to Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Centre (GARD), a part of US government's National Institute of Health, RMD is a rare condition that primarily affects muscles.

It is a neuromuscular disorder characterised by muscle hyperirritability triggered by stretch, percussion or movement. GARD said that fatigue, cramps, and muscle stiffness are common, especially after strenuous activity.

The health body said rippling muscle disease can be caused by changes in the CAV3 gene.

RMD belongs to a group of conditions known as caveolinopathies.

Paying tribute to Mr Lindner, Nicha said he died "in her arms".

"Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it... until it too late," her Instagram post said.

Nicha described Mr Lindner as "sweet", "strong" and an "amazing and incredible person in this world".