'Lost An Absolute Legend': Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Dies Aged 30 Of Aneurysm

German bodybuilder and influencer Jo Lindner

Renowned social media fitness influencer Jo Lindner died at the age of 30 after suffering a sudden aneurysm.After his tragic departure, the YouTube star, who was from Germany and often known online as "Joesthetics," was showered with tributes on social media.

According to The Metro, the bodybuilder had been living in Thailand in recent years, and shared videos about life there.The German star also shared videos to his 940,000 subscribers of his workout tips, as well as his diet and the likes of his shoe collection.

His girlfriend Nicha confirmed his death on Instagram and said he died yesterday from an aneurysm as she paid tribute to 'the amazing and incredible person in this world.'

She wrote on social media: 'Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it... until it too late. [sic].

All his followers are in shock, and they are leaving their condolence messages in the comment section of the star's Instagram posts.

"Bro, you were one of my biggest inspirations for doing all this. I honestly can't even put into words how much this one hurts. The number of people you have helped and the knowledge you have passed on to all of us are priceless. You were really one of a kind, brother. Rest In peace, Joe," commented one social media user.

"This is really shocking. I met the guy at a fitness convention a few months ago. He was the nicest dude you could come across there. He had a lot of people asking him for pictures and autographs and even having conversations with him! His smile never faded; he had a beautiful soul and was an idol for aesthetics. He will without a doubt leave a mark in the history books. Rip Joesthetics," wrote another user.