What Is "Blackout Challenge"? All About Deadly Trend That Took Life Of Texas Girl

A dangerous online trend known as the Blackout Challenge is spreading quickly across social media, encouraging participants to hold their breath until they pass out from lack of oxygen. This alarming behaviour has raised serious safety concerns, especially among parents.

A recent tragedy in Texas has intensified these worries. Curtis and Wendy Blackwell are mourning the loss of their nine-year-old daughter, JackLynn Kaye Blackwell, who died on February 3 after attempting the challenge. She was found with a rope around her neck, having taken part in what is also referred to as the "Choking Challenge," in which participants-often minors-restrict their breathing until they lose consciousness, reported People.com.

The incident has prompted renewed calls for greater awareness of the dangers posed by viral online challenges, particularly those that target or appeal to young people.

What Is Blackout Challenge

A dangerous online trend is spreading rapidly and gaining the attention of social media users. This trend is known as the "Blackout Challenge," in which people are encouraged to hold their breath until they lose consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.

While this may appear to some as merely a challenge, it is, in reality, extremely hazardous and poses serious health risks. For this very reason, this trend is now becoming a major cause for concern regarding safety.

Parents Filed lawsuit Against TikTok In 2025

Last In 2025, the parents of four British teenagers filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the platform was linked to the deaths of their children, all of whom had been involved in this same trend, reported the Guardian.

According to the lawsuit, 13-year-old Isaac Kenevan, 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, 14-year-old Julian "Jools" Sweeney, and 13-year-old Maia Walsh lost their lives in 2022 while attempting the "Blackout Challenge". This challenge had gained significant popularity on social media in 2021.

These incidents have raised numerous questions regarding online safety and the impact of viral trends, particularly concerning their effects on young users.