Texas Girl, 9, Dies Doing 'Blackout' Social Media Challenge, Parents Issue Warning: 'Check On Your Child'

A Texas family is grieving the death of their nine-year-old daughter, who died participating in a dangerous social media challenge. Curtis and Wendi Blackwell's daughter, JackLynn Kaye Blackwell, was found dead with a cord wrapped around her neck on February 3. She participated in the blackout or "choking" challenge, which involves participants, often minors, holding their breath until they pass out from the lack of oxygen.

Born in Stephenville, Texas, JackLynn loved crafting, drawing, painting, doing puzzles, riding her bike and participating in challenges, according to her parents. After JackLynn came across a video of someone doing the challenge, she showed it to her grandmother, who advised her not to perform it ever again.

On the morning of her death, JackLynn had gone to play in the yard before school when Curtis noticed it was "quieter than it should've been", according to a report in CBS News.

"It was the most terrifying, shocking thing I've ever seen. It was horrible to see my daughter in such a vulnerable state because of something so senseless," said Curtis after he found JackLynn unconscious, adding that he will never forget that day.

"I tried to do everything I could to save her. I got her off the cord. I tried to give her CPR until the first responders got there. It was horrible to see my daughter in such a vulnerable state because of something so senseless," said Curtis.

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'Check On Your Kid'

A month after the incident, Curtis and his wife are warning other parents about the dangers of such challenges and social media use.

"It's not a joke, it's not a game, it's life and death. Even if it saves one life, that life means a lot," Curtis said.

"You could check on your kid, it could be kid-friendly videos, and then three minutes later it could be totally something dark because of the algorithms they start creating. There's too many of these kids lost for these companies not to be held accountable in my eyes."