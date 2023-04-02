'Have Serious Dispute With China, There's Tension On Border': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted that India's stance on the Line of Actual Control, which separates India from China, will remain undeterred.

Mr Jaishankar was speaking at an interaction session with intellectuals in Dharwad. A programme was organised by the BJP Mahanagar unit at Dharwad on Sunday.

"We have serious a dispute with China and after 2020, there is tension on the border," he said, adding, "Our relationship with China is not normal and it could not be normal if there is a large military force at the Line of Actual Control."

In context with the Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control, Mr Jaishankar said, "In 2020, even when Covid was going on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no hesitation in moving the Indian Army and Indian Air Force in very large numbers to the borders to make sure because the only answer you can give to a neighbour who brings military, in violation of agreements, to the Line of Actual Control, is to counter deploy the military."

Mr Jaishankar also said, "Our soldiers were deployed on the China border in a manner in which that are well looked after and they have the right kind of equipment to deal with challenges they face. Until we get a satisfactory solution, our posture on that border will not change, we will maintain whatever we have to maintain because that is really the conviction of the Prime Minister."

While answering a query on border security and relation with neighbouring countries, Mr Jaishankar said, "We have many neighbours, with most of them relations are extremely good. With two of them, we have problems and I think we should be hesitant in accepting that and describing that."

"First, Pakistan where problems are very obvious. It is also a fact that we have been much more tolerant of it than we should have been," he added.

The External Affairs Minister also said, "We have to be firm, we have to expose them, we have to delegitimise terrorism. If we couldn't take a strong stand, don't expect the world to take a strong stand because we are the primarily affected party."

"Big difference after 2014, we have been absolutely relentlessly uncompromising on this issue," said Mr Jaishankar, adding, "For us whichever forum we have been strongly keeping terrorism as a focal point. Even in the G20, we have also made sure that world recognises today that terrorism is just not acceptable."

