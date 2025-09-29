Watch: World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes

China has officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, now recognised as the world's highest bridge, to the public. Soaring an impressive 625 meters above a gorge in Guizhou province, this architectural marvel redefines connectivity in one of China's most rugged landscapes. According to the BBC, the bridge reduces travel time between the two sides of the Huajiang Grand Canyon, slashing what was once a two-hour journey to a two-minute crossing.

On September 28, live drone footage broadcast by state media showed vehicles crossing the massive bridge with its blue support towers partially shrouded in clouds. The bridge's opening ceremony drew crowds of onlookers, including project engineers and local officials, who expressed pride and excitement in live interviews, AFP reported.

From 2 hours to 2 minutes

China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge🌉—1,420m span, 625m high—has opened to traffic, setting new world records in engineering.#Guizhou #EngineeringMarvel pic.twitter.com/bWzsQyF0fp — Good View Hunting (@SceneryCHN) September 28, 2025

The world's highest bridge from ground level, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, opened to traffic today in China's southern Guizhou province, cutting travel time across the canyon from 70 minutes to just a few.



Hell NO!pic.twitter.com/ZUx7xNRVHP — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 28, 2025

Last month, the bridge underwent rigorous testing to ensure its structural integrity. A team of engineers orchestrated a load test, deploying 96 trucks to strategic points across the bridge to simulate heavy traffic conditions. Over 400 sensors monitored the bridge's main span, towers, cables, and suspenders for even the slightest shifts, ensuring its structural integrity and safety.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now holds two prestigious records: the world's highest bridge and the largest-span bridge constructed in a mountainous area. The bridge is not only a transportation hub but also a tourist attraction, boasting a 207-meter sightseeing elevator, sky cafes, and viewing platforms that offer breathtaking views of the canyon below.

Rising 625 meters above the river and set to be the world's tallest, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, SW China, unveiled a spectacular water curtain test, where sunlight and spray merged to paint a rainbow over the canyon. 🌈



A breathtaking view! @UpGuizhou pic.twitter.com/xs8aIuLxxS — Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) September 27, 2025

About The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

The bridge stretches 2,900 meters in total length, with a main span of 1,420 meters, and stands 625 meters above the canyon floor. Project manager Wu Zhaoming from Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., highlighted the numerous challenges faced during construction, including managing temperatures during large-scale concrete pours, stabilising steep canyon slopes, and mitigating the impact of strong winds.

Despite these hurdles, the team completed the project ahead of schedule, resulting in the largest span bridge in mountainous terrain. Notably, China dominates global bridge rankings, with eight of the top ten tallest bridges already in operation, all in Guizhou.