World's Tallest Bridge In China Passes Load Test With 96 Heavy Trucks, Declared "Safe"

China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, standing 625 meters tall, has cleared its final hurdle before opening to the public. Located in Guizhou Province's dramatic karst mountains, the bridge has been hailed as an "unprecedented engineering feat". According to China Daily, the bridge successfully passed a rigorous static load test from August 21 to 25.

During the test, 96 heavy trucks, weighing a total of 3,360 metric tons, were positioned on the bridge to assess its load-bearing capacity. Over 400 sensors monitored the bridge's main span, towers, cables, and suspenders for even the slightest shifts, ensuring its structural integrity and safety. Engineers confirmed that the bridge's strength, stiffness, and overall performance meet safety standards.

🌉The world's tallest bridge is entering load testing!



The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou is undergoing tests with over 3,300 metric tons of weight to ensure safety ahead of its grand opening. pic.twitter.com/L5KeqJ548b — Guizhou, China (@iloveguizhou) August 22, 2025

Yesterday: the second load test was carried out on Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Guizhou Province. 48 heavy trucks were involved, and colorful auspicious clouds appeared in the sky. This is made in China, super engineering. pic.twitter.com/eF70fVBbjj — 孙松_SunSong (@ChinaSunSong) August 25, 2025

About The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

The bridge stretches 2,900 meters in total length, with a main span of 1,420 meters, and stands 625 meters above the canyon floor. Upon opening, it will hold records for both the world's tallest bridge and the longest span bridge in a mountainous region.

Project manager Wu Zhaoming from Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., highlighted the numerous challenges faced during construction, including managing temperatures during large-scale concrete pours, stabilising steep canyon slopes, and mitigating the impact of strong winds. Despite these hurdles, the team completed the project ahead of schedule, resulting in the largest span bridge in mountainous terrain.

Set to open in September, it will significantly boost local tourism and development, cutting travel time between Liuzhi and Anlong from 2 hours to just 2 minutes. Notably, China dominates global bridge rankings, with eight of the top ten tallest bridges already in operation, all in Guizhou.