Watch: Russian Journalist Proposes To Girlfriend During Putin's Live Presser

An unexpected romantic moment unfolded during Russian President Vladimir Putin's lengthy annual press conference when a young journalist turned the global broadcast into a marriage proposal before going on to question the president.

According to AFP, the journalist, 23-year-old Kirill Bazhanov, used his moment on camera to propose to his girlfriend while Putin and millions of viewers were tuned in.

Introducing the surprise, Bazhanov told the audience, "My girlfriend is watching this." Pausing briefly, he then asked, "Olga, will you marry me? Please marry me... I propose to you." His on-air declaration was met with cheers and loud applause inside the hall.

'Olga, will you marry me?' — local TV journalist proposes during the live Putin Q&A



‘Mr President, we would be so glad to see you at our wedding'



‘You can wait forever, so best not to postpone' — Putin pic.twitter.com/0H2bwZe7RH — RT (@RT_com) December 19, 2025

Putin's year-end question-and-answer session is typically known for sharp foreign policy remarks, offbeat personal advice and even poetic asides, making the proposal an unusual addition to the marathon event.

Wearing a red bow tie and holding a placard that read "I want to get married," Bazhanov succeeded in catching Putin's attention and was eventually allowed to ask his question. He raised concerns about Russia's rising cost of living, though his response was deferred.

Roughly an hour later, the programme host cut in with an update. "We are getting breaking news. This is very important for one of us who is here," she said, before adding, "TASS is reporting that the girlfriend of Kirill Bazhanov has agreed to his proposal."

Olechka had accepted the proposal. The announcement triggered another wave of applause from the audience.

Turning to him, the host confirmed, "She will marry you," prompting fresh applause. Putin joined in clapping as Bazhanov took the opportunity to extend an invitation, saying, "Mr President, we would be so glad to see you at our wedding ceremony."

Putin did not respond to the wedding invitation but offered financial help instead. "Kirill was just asking about the material conditions for young families. And that's right – a man should be the breadwinner. Now we'll pass the hat around and collect at least enough for the wedding," he said.

Bazhanov later explained that his girlfriend and he had been together for eight years but were struggling to plan a family because of heavy mortgage costs and broader economic pressures.