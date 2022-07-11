Watch: Lankan Protesters 'Take Over' President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Chair

President Rajapaksa had agreed to step down on July 13

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under the mounting economic crisis, visuals of protestors thronging the homes of the country's President and Prime Minister have been doing the rounds on social media. Thousands of protesters barged into the President's House on Saturday, making their way into the office before occupying his seat. Visuals shared on social media on Monday show the protesters taking turns to sit on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's chair, posing for photos,

Sharing a clip of the protesters at the desk, Sri Lankan journalist Azzam Ameen said, “Who will be the next President of Sri Lanka?”

Who will be the next President of Sri Lanka ? pic.twitter.com/vbMPMEmMDp — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) July 11, 2022

And it is not just the President's house that has been occupied by protesters. People were also seen swarming into Prime Minister's official residence – Temple Trees. From protesters swimming in the pool to using the gym and hanging around in the bedrooms, videos are spread like wildfire on social media platforms.

A clip has been posted by Twitter user "Sri Lanka Tweet" featuring a group of men mock-wrestling on a bed inside the Prime Minister's official residence. It features the men posing as professional wrestlers and attempting to challenge each other and has also been edited to have background commentary from a wrestling match.

Following the protests, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that President Rajapaksa had agreed to step down on July 13. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he would step down as soon as an all-party government was ready to take over.