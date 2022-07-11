Viral Video: Sri Lankan Protesters Seen Mock-Wrestling On PM's Bed

Sri Lanka government has said that President Rajapaksa would resign on July 13.

Protesters occupying Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister's residences following months of angry protests demanding their resignation amid a severe economic crisis continue to find innovative ways to entertain themselves. After videos of them taking a dip in the swimming pool, dining in the kitchen, relaxing in bedrooms, and working out in the gym at the Presidential palace went viral, another video of them mock-playing wrestling apparently on the Prime Minister's bed is entertaining social media.

A video posted by Twitter user "Sri Lanka Tweet" shows a group of young men mock-wrestling on a bed inside the Prime Minister's official residence. In a short clip edited to background commentary from a wrestling match, the protesters can be seen posing as professional wrestlers and attempting stunts on each other.

The protesters had earlier torched the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe even after he offered to resign.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told reporters that President Rajapaksa had agreed to step down on July 13. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he would resign as soon as an all-party government was ready to take over.

President Rajapaksa had fled and is currently on a Sri Lankan Navy ship, government sources told NDTV. Yesterday, the Sri Lanka government said that President Rajapaksa would resign on July 13.

Sri Lankan Army chief General Shavendra Silva also sought people's support to maintain peace as the island nation grapples with the unprecedented crisis. Four ministers have resigned from the cabinet over the last two days amid the unrest.

Sri Lanka is reeling under a severe foreign exchange shortage which has resulted in the worst financial crisis in almost seven decades. The country has been hit by severe food and fuel shortages along with prolonged blackouts.