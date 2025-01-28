India Lodges Strong Protest After Fishermen Injured In Lankan Navy Firing

An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy was reported during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island on Tuesday. The fishermen were on board a fishing vessel when the incident occurred.

India on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over the incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of a group of Indian fishermen near Delft Island on Tuesday morning. The Foreign Minister said 13 fishermen were on board the fishing vessel when the firing started.

Of the 13 fishermen on board the vessel, two of them have sustained serious injuries during the firing and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three others also received minor injuries and have been treated for the same, the Foreign Minister said in a statement.

"Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," the Ministry said in a statement.

In response to the firing, the Foreign Minister summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the incident. The Indian High Commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government, the statement said.

"The government of India has always emphasized the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed," it added.

This comes a day after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested at least 34 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for illegal fishing in two separate incidents on Sunday.