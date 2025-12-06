Tamil Nadu Sends 950 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday flagged off a massive consignment of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, which is reeling under the devastating impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

A total of 950 tonnes of essential relief materials were dispatched on board two Indian Navy vessels from the Chennai and Thoothukudi ports, marking one of the largest single aid shipments sent by the State to an international disaster zone.

Cyclone Ditwah left a trail of destruction across Sri Lanka, claiming hundreds of lives, displacing thousands, and causing widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

In response to the scale of the humanitarian crisis, the Tamil Nadu government mobilised urgent relief through multiple departments, coordinating closely with the Indian Navy for rapid deployment.

At the Chennai port, CM Stalin flagged off a naval ship carrying 300 tonnes of sugar, 300 tonnes of pulse, 25 tonnes of milk powder, 5,000 dhotis, 5,000 sarees, 10,000 towels, 10,000 blankets, and 1,000 tarpaulins.

These materials, officials said, were selected to meet the critical daily needs of affected families, especially those housed in temporary shelters.

Simultaneously, at the Thoothukudi port, another Navy vessel was dispatched with 150 tonnes of sugar and 150 tonnes of dal, supplementing the first shipment and further strengthening Tamil Nadu's relief support to the island nation.

In a symbolic gesture underscoring solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, the Chief Minister handed over a sample relief kit to Ganesanathan Geathiswaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, who expressed gratitude for Tamil Nadu's swift and substantial assistance.

Senior officials and dignitaries were present at both ports, reflecting the scale and importance of the operation.

Ministers P.K. Sekarbabu and S.M. Nasar, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, were present on the occasion.

In Thoothukudi, Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, along with Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, oversaw the dispatch.

The Tamil Nadu government stated that the relief effort exemplifies India's and the State's longstanding ties with Sri Lanka and reinforces the commitment to extend timely humanitarian support in times of crisis.

With the dispatch of these vessels, Tamil Nadu hopes to accelerate relief distribution in Sri Lanka as the country continues large-scale recovery and rehabilitation following Cyclone Ditwah's catastrophic landfall.



