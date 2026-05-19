Watch: Pope Leo XIV Joins Viral "Six-Seven" Trend With Children

A light-hearted moment inside the Vatican has caught global attention, showing how even the pope is not untouched by viral trends popular among young people, reported USA Today.

Pope Leo XIV recently took part in the viral "six-seven" trend after being encouraged by a group of children during a gathering at the Vatican on May 16. The interaction quickly stood out as a playful example of how internet culture is reaching unexpected places.

While greeting visitors, the pope met a group of children who enthusiastically said "six seven" and performed a hand gesture linked to the trend. The gesture involves holding both hands palm up and moving them up and down, as if weighing two objects.

After a brief pause, Pope Leo XIV repeated the phrase and also copied the hand movement. The children responded with applause as he continued greeting others present at the venue.

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What Is The "Six-Seven" Trend?

The "six-seven" phrase, also written as "67," is a slang expression commonly used by Gen Alpha, particularly among school-aged children across the world. It has gained popularity as a viral trend rather than a phrase with a fixed meaning.

According to a release by Dictionary.com, the term is often seen as a casual expression, with some interpreting it to mean something like "so-so" or "maybe this, maybe that."

The pope's participation highlights how widely such trends have spread, reaching from school classrooms to one of the most iconic religious institutions in the world.