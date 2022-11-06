Watch: Pakistani Politician Azam Swati Burst Into Tears Over Fake 'Objectionable Video' Featuring Him And Wife

An emotional Swati burst into tears

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Swati made a startling claim. The politician claimed that his wife has received an objectionable video featuring the couple in a compromising position.

Azam Khan Swati, 75, a loyalist of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Khan, was last month arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but later released on bail after he had criticised General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a tweet.

He later alleged that he was subjected to custodial torture, stripped, and ridiculed.

Addressing a press conference, an emotional Swati burst into tears while narrating to the reporters about his ordeal and said that his wife informed him last night that someone had sent her a video from an unknown number.

Watch the video here:

Shocking details of what happened last night to Azam Swati and his family being stated by @AzamKhanSwatiPk himself 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Ohs21Un6ki — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 5, 2022

"Because the daughters and granddaughters of my country are listening, I cannot say any further," the Senator said as he burst into tears.

He also revealed that the video was made when he and his wife visited Quetta and accused elements within the establishment of his troubles.

Meanwhile, the FIA has declared that the video was fake and had been the work of a photoshop.

"After the presser by the Senator, proper investigation is needed and he should formally file an application for it," it said in a statement.

In a tweet, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan condemned the alleged torture of Mr Swati. He wrote, "I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati, a very private, non-public, tahajut guzaar lady for the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she is having to suffer."