Watch: King Charles III's Fan Gifts Him A Pen After Ink Mishaps

King Charles III received a pen from a well-wisher.

A well-wisher gifted a pen to King Charles III during his visit to Cardiff, UK on Friday, saying “Just in case.” The 73-year-old monarch was slightly confused at first but soon realized and burst out laughing. He graciously accepted the gift and looked at the pen. Soon, the fans started clapping and joined in the laughter.

The well-wisher gifted him a pen after a mishap with a leaky pen was filmed which left the King's fingers covered in ink. Posted by a user named Royal Supporter on Twitter, the video has amassed 2,19,000 views, 9,520 likes and several comments.

Watch the video here:

On Tuesday, King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings. Shortly after, when signing a visitors' book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, Charles reacted in frustration when a pen he was using leaked on his hand.

"Oh god I hate this (pen)!" Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

"Oh look, it's going everywhere," Camilla said as Charles wiped his fingers.

"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.

In another incident, when signing documents in London, an annoyed Charles gestured for aides to help when a pen holder on the table got in his way.

King Charles was proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council. He was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William – the new Prince of Wales.