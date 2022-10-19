Watch: King Charles' Hilarious Response To A Schoolgirl Who Questioned About His Age

The King shared a laugh with students and teachers.

King Charles III has a wicked self-deprecating sense of humour. The monarch recently travelled to East London to visit Project Zero Walthamstov- a people's organisation promoting social well-being. While going inside, he chatted with children from the Barn Croft Primary School, waving the flag and cheering for the King.

A child was heard saying, "It's the King!" The monarch also talked about holiday periods and lunchtimes. Moments later, a child asked the king: "How old are you, King Charles?"

To which King Charles responded, "Have a guess!" The King shared a laugh with students and teachers.

Before venturing inside the community centre, the monarch asked teachers if they'd had a decent summer holiday.'

First joint engagement for the King and Queen Consort in London with a visit to youth organisation @ProjectZeroWF1 King Charles keen to have a quick chat with primary school children about school lunches and school holidays on the way in pic.twitter.com/6fWx0iXV7P — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 18, 2022

The monarch looked dapped in a pinstriped blue suit, and Queen Consort Camilla was spotted wearing an elegant blue day dress.

This is not the first time, King Charles showed off his sense of humour. In an old video taken during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, a man asked him. "Charles, could we go for a beer?"

The royal engaged with the man and asked him to repeat the question. He then responded in a humorous way, and asks, "Where?" the man then answered, "Anywhere." Charles then points in the direction of his new friends and chuckles. He says, "You'll have to recommend somewhere."

The 73-year-old officially took his vows as the new king, saying that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty". He stated that his mother, who died on September 8 in Balmoral, "gave an example of lifelong long and selfless service" that he promised to emulate.