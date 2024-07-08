Watch: Indian Community's Big Welcome For PM Modi As He Lands In Moscow

As people danced and waved the Indian flag, PM Modi interacted with a few

Hundreds of people, including from the vibrant Indian community in Russia, lined up on both sides of the road as Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled from the airport to his hotel in Moscow, on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi arrived to a ceremonial welcome at the Vnukovo-II International Airport in what is his first visit to the Russian capital since 2015. He was received by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Hotel The Carlton in Moscow



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia.

Members of the Indian community, waiting to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, were seen gathered in huge numbers as the PM's motorcade drove through the Red Square.

At the hotel, the Indian community gave a rousing reception to PM Modi who last visited Russia for the 20th India-Russia Bilateral Summit held on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Summit - where he was the guest of honour - at Vladivostok in September 2019.

As people danced and waved the Indian flag, Prime Minister Modi interacted with a few in the gathering while getting inside the building.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be hosting a private dinner for PM Modi later in the evening with the two leaders expected to discuss a range of issues of regional and global importance of mutual interest.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community in Russia, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin and thereafter visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition venue in Moscow.

These engagements will precede a restricted-level talk between PM Modi and President Putin, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," PM Modi said in his departure statement before leaving New Delhi.

He spotlighted that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



