PM Modi Likely To Visit Russia To Attend Great Patriotic War Anniversary: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia for the May 9 parade at Moscow's Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, citing a source in military circles.

As per the military source cited by TASS, the visit by the PM has a "high probability".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow. It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency's source said, TASS reported.

As per the military source cited by TASS, it was noted, "The issue of participation in the parade on Red Square of a ceremonial unit of the Indian armed forces, which should arrive at least a month [before the parade] for rehearsals, is also being worked out."

Notably, the source mentioned issues concerning delivery of Indian military personnel are currently being discussed.

TASS reported that earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that many invited countries confirmed their participation in the upcoming events in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

As per TASS, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that foreign leaders from different countries, not only the CIS, will be invited to Moscow to participate in the celebration of May 9.

He indicated that the Russian side will be glad to see all foreign guests who understand the significance of Victory Day in Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Russia last year in October at the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit which took place in Kazan under the chairmanship of Russia.

This visit assumes greater significance as it will come amidst the talks between US and Russian officials towards ending the war in Ukraine. The first round of talks had been held in Riyadh earlier this month. Prime Minister Modi had made a strong pitch for peace in his meetings with the Russian President and the Ukrainian head of state Vlodmir Zelenskyy in his earlier visits.

