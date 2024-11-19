Russian President Putin To Visit India Next Year, Dates Yet To Announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India. (File)
New Delhi:
Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.
The two sides are looking at the possibility of the visit but nothing has been finalised, they said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India when the two leaders held talks in Moscow in July.
