Russian President Putin To Visit India Next Year, Dates Yet To Announced

Diplomatic sources said on Tuesday, that while the possibility of the visit is hinted at, nothing has been finalised yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India. (File)
New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

The two sides are looking at the possibility of the visit but nothing has been finalised, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Russian President to visit India when the two leaders held talks in Moscow in July.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

