Watch: Homeless Florida Man Hops On Stranger's Yacht, Says He's Holding It For 'Friend' President Trump

A homeless man in the US has been arrested after he hopped on a stranger's yacht and refused to leave, telling cops that he was holding the vessel for his 'friend', President Donald Trump. The accused, identified as Terry Eugene Roberts Jr., climbed the yacht docked on the Miami River and threatened the owner, who was forced to call in the law enforcement agencies. The bodycam footage captured the entire exchange as the police managed to handcuff him after a lengthy exchange.

Upon entering the boat, the police officers asked Roberts what he was doing inside, to which he replied: "I am holding it for a friend."

Despite the yacht's owner standing beside the cops, Roberts stated that Donald Trump was the owner of the boat, adding that they were breaking 'maritime law'.

"You guys aren't supposed to be here. It's maritime law," said Roberts, adding: "This boat belongs to Donald Trump. You need to call him. None of these are the owners of this boat.

When the cops asked if he would leave the boat to call the commander-in-chief to confirm, Roberts refused to get out of his seat.

"I am not going anywhere, alright. I don't have to. I'm a veteran of the United States Army, and I'm here to protect Donald Trump. I'm a part of the Hell's Angels, which protects the United States government, and I protect the president as well."

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Arrested And Charged

While Robert refused to get up, the cops called in their marine unit, whose officers boarded the yacht. Officers pointed tasers at Roberts and once again asked him to stand up and come with them.

After multiple warnings, he was placed in handcuffs. Roberts told officers he was responsible for protecting several yachts in the area, according to a report in the New York Post.

Miami Police stated that Roberts was also wanted for stealing a motorcycle within the last 48 hours. He has been charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, petty theft and resisting an officer without violence.