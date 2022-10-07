Watch: Electric Poles Installed In Middle Of A Pak Road. Video Is Viral

Social media users have expressed outrage and called for immediate renovation to fix the problem.

A video showing electric poles in the middle of a road in Pakistan has sparked worry on the safety of commuters. Shared by a Twitter user named Shama Junejo, the 46-second-long clip clearly shows electric poles erected in a wayward manner, following no logic.

یہ کھمبے عثمان بوزدار کے دور میں لگے یا چوہدری پرویز اِلٰہی کے؟ pic.twitter.com/zxR52A3CW0 — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) October 4, 2022

Shot by a commuter who narrates how it gets extremely dangerous, especially during winters when fog reduces visibility, the video shows poles not aligned in a single line and appearing randomly on the road which is bound to make it dangerous.

The driver of the vehicle says the road is a "main road" and even points to a spot where a vehicle slammed it recently.

"These poles were built during the reign of Usman Buzdar or Chaudhry Parvez Elahi?" Shama Junejo asked in Urdu while sharing the video.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the current and Usman Buzdar a former Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab.

Social media users have expressed outrage and called for immediate renovation to fix the problem. Many tagged the state government, and some even tagged the Prime Minister.

"This is a great example of incompetence and irresponsibility in every sector of Pakistan!" Athar Masud Wani tweeted.