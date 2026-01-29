Watch: Dramatic Moment London-Bound Plane Loses Wheel After Take-Off In Vegas

A dramatic video showing the moment a wheel fell off a British Airways flight after it took off from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has gone viral on social media. Flight BA274, bound for the UK, took off around 8:45 pm local time on Monday (Jan 26) when a malfunction was reported in the right landing gear.

As the plane continued to ascend, it retracted its landing gear. However, a piece of equipment detached from the Airbus and fell. The viral video shared by FlightRadar24 shows that sparks began to emerge from the right main landing gear around 40 seconds after the takeoff.

Despite the incident, the flight continued and landed safely at London Heathrow Airport nine hours later, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The tyre was subsequently retrieved from the airfield; no injuries or property damage were reported.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Last night, while departing Las Vegas, British Airways flight BA274 lost one of its main landing gear wheels. The separation of the right, rear wheel from the A350-1000 was captured on our automated live stream at the airport. The flight continued for a safe landing in London. pic.twitter.com/kp2xlJYvwq — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 27, 2026

British Airways Statement

“Safety and security underpins everything we do and we're supporting the authorities with their investigation," a British Airways spokesperson was quoted as saying by People.

Every A350-1000 model features two main landing gear units, each with six wheels, making a total of 12 main wheels plus two in the front for the nose gear.

Reacting to the incident, a social media user said: "That wheel weighs roughly 250kg. It is fortunate that it landed safely on the runway and did not crush a vehicle. This should serve as a wake-up call for airlines to ensure timely maintenance is performed on aircrafts."

Another commented: "Glad to hear the flight landed safely! That must have been quite a scary moment for everyone on board, if they knew about the incident."