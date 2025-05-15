Watch: British MP Bob Blackman Calls For Action Against Terror Bases In PoK

British MP Bob Blackman has condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The Conservative MP also extended support to India's action against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor and urged the Prime Minister Kair Starmer government in the United Kingdom to take stern action against terrorist camps operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor: precision air-strikes on 9 terrorist bases. As peace talks continue, I asked what steps the Foreign Secretary is taking to ensure the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said while speaking at the House of Commons. Blackman shared the video of his speech on X.

His remarks clearly pointed towards Pakistan's involvement in harbouring terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, whose one of the offshoots, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack earlier.

Responding to his question, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the Pahalgam terror attack "horrific" and assured that the British government was working with both India and Pakistan to fight terrorism.

"Well, let me be clear that the horrendous terrorism that we saw, where 26 nationals were stripped and shot, was horrific. And we condemn it, and we will continue to work with close partners to deal with these terrorist threats," Lammy said.

The British Foreign Secretary noted that both countries need support to ensure lasting peace, which will, in the end, "maintain an enduring peace."

Blackman had condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier as well, and called on his government to fully support India in its steps to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. In his speech at the UK Parliament on April 29, he noted the attack in Kashmir was "well organised and coordinated" and systematically targeted "either Hindu or Christian" men.