"Wanted Canada To Extradite Bishnoi Gang Members": India On Diplomatic Row

In the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, India has raised concerns over Canada's handling of criminals linked to organised crime. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal today alleged Canada's reluctance to extradite individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious criminal organisation based in India, involved in crimes in Canada.

"We find it really strange that people we asked to be deported, Canada cops are now claiming that these people are committing crimes in Canada, for which India is being blamed," Mr Jaiswal stated. On India's extradition requests, Mr Jaiswal said "26 are pending for a decade or more. Several probational requests are pending too."

Since September 2023, diplomatic ties between India and Canada have worsened, largely triggered by the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused India of being involved in the killing, a claim which India has categorically rejected. Mr Jaiswal reaffirmed India's position during a recent press briefing, stating that despite multiple allegations from Canada, there remains "no shred of evidence" linking the Indian government to Nijjar's murder.

"We have made our position very clear through various press releases. Since September 2023, there has been no evidence provided, and just last night, we issued another press release reiterating our stance," Mr Jaiswal said. "So far Canada has not given any evidence to back their allegations. Their allegations are politically motivated. Clear pattern to smear India for reasons best known to them."

In addition to rejecting the accusations, India recently withdrew its diplomats from Canada, citing safety concerns, after which Canada expelled several Indian officials, further straining the relationship.

"We value our strong trade ties with Canada and our people-to-people links, especially given the large number of Indian students in Canada. But the current situation has been precipitated entirely by the Trudeau government," Mr Jaiswal explained, adding that Canada benefits from these relations, and India has shown restraint despite the provocative steps taken by Ottawa.

Ex-Raw Officer 'No Longer Employed'

On a related note, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) today named a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer, referred to as 'CC1,' in its indictment over a failed plot to assassinate another Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The United States confirmed that this individual is "no longer employed by the Indian government."

Mr Jaiswal today corroborated the US claim by confirming that the individual is no longer an Indian government employee.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a press briefing, confirmed that both India and the US are conducting separate but coordinated investigations into the plot. Miller said that a "productive meeting" had taken place between the Indian inquiry committee and US officials.

Justin Trudeau's Admission

In a startling admission during a public inquiry, Prime Minister Trudeau admitted that Canada had no "hard evidentiary proof" to support allegations linking Indian government agents to the killing of Nijjar last year.

Speaking during a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference in Canada's federal electoral processes and democratic institutions, Mr Trudeau revealed that his claims about India's involvement were based on intelligence rather than conclusive evidence.

"I was briefed on the fact that there was intelligence from Canada, and possibly from Five Eyes allies that made it fairly clear, incredibly clear, that India was involved in this... Agents of the government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil," he said.

Nijjar, a designated terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) later stated that six Indian diplomats were allegedly part of a plot to murder Nijjar. The Canadian Police also suggested that the Bishnoi gang was connected to Indian government agents.

Mr Trudeau explained that Canada had the option to go public with the allegations during the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September 2023 but chose not to.

"Our response was, well, it's within your security agencies," Mr Trudeau said, recounting Canada's exchanges with India. "At that point, it was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof. So we said, let's work together and look into your security services."

Mr Trudeau added that he confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit, claiming that Canada was aware of India's alleged involvement. According to Mr Trudeau, PM Modi's response was to express concern about individuals in Canada critical of the Indian government, requesting that they be arrested.