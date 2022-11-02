Vladimir Putin's Health In Focus Again As Expert Notices 'Black Hands': Report

Vladimir Putin turned 70 earlier this month. (AFP File Photo)

Russia President Vladimir Putin's health is in renewed focus after photos showing strange marks and colour appeared online, according to a report in UK-based Express. Many users online claimed that it is an intravenous (IV) track mark. Retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt talked about the issue of Mr Putin's health while appearing on a programme on Sky News. He told the outlet that it is worth reflecting how healthy - or not - is the Russian President.

"Keen observers now are noticing that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can't take injections," Lord Dannatt told the outlet.

"It's interesting to note that, and just to watch whether he is as fit and well as he would like to portray. It's an interesting area to keep an eye on," he added.

A few months ago, a US intelligence report had suggested that Mr Putin may be suffering from an "advanced form of cancer". The assessment also said that the Russian President survived an assassination attempt in March this year.

Mr Putin turned 70 earlier this month amid prayers for his good health.

Mr Putin, who rose to the Kremlin's top job on the last day of 1999, is facing the biggest challenge of his rule after the invasion of Ukraine triggered the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Supporters say Mr Putin saved Russia from destruction by an arrogant and aggressive West. They say he has clawed back clout after the humiliations suffered by the Russian elite as the Cold War ended.

But his invasion of Ukraine has so far floundered. Russia has suffered huge losses in men and equipment and been beaten back on several fronts as Mr Putin's army has lurched from one humiliation to the next.