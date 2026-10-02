"Despite Our Friendly Ties...": Putin Praises PM Modi For "Good Ideas" On Ending Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to end the Ukraine war, saying he has "very good ideas" for a peaceful resolution.

Speaking at an event in Moscow, Putin said that PM Modi, despite having "good relations" with him, has constantly raised the question of ending the Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," he told the Valdai Forum of international Russia experts.

"He (PM Modi) has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas," Putin added.

PM Modi had reiterated his stance on Russia-Ukraine war to Putin when he visited India for the BRICS summit last month.

During the meeting on September 11, PM Modi had said that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward in resolving conflicts.

Two weeks before the meeting, PM Modi had reinforced his "not the era of war" message when he met Putin on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

"We have to move from a situation of 'endless war' to 'end of war'... It is humanity's wish that the end of this war happens soonest," PM Modi had said during a joint statement with Putin.

"We keep discussing the matter of Ukraine and the last time we met too, you had explained the situation to me in great detail. As you know, India supports all peaceful methods (to resolve the impasse)," he said. "India advocates for resolving all problems peacefully, which is necessary for all of humanity," he said.

PM Modi has consistently underscored the need for dialogue to resolve the conflict -- which began in February 2022 -- in dialogues with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. Our stand is very clear - this is not an era of war. This is the time to come together against those challenges which threaten humanity. Therefore, India believes in diplomacy and dialogues," PM Modi had said in 2022.