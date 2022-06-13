Viral Video: Sidhu Moose Wala Receives Tribute At New York's Times Square

Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 on June 11.

Late Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala recently got a special tribute at New York's iconic Times Square. Huge billboards played clips of his song as fans stopped by to cheer for him.

Visuals from Times Square have been making rounds on the internet. In the videos, some fans can be seen imitating Sidhu Moose Wala's trademark step of slapping his thigh, while others were seen clicking photos and videos of the massive billboards.

Take a look:

The clip played at Times Square, US, displayed a photograph of Moose Wala with his mother as well. Glimpses from the New York City also showed fans singing along outside the Nasdaq MarketSite office, where his songs were played on the big screen.

Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Punjab last month. He would have turned 29 on June 11. On his birthday, a special video was shared by singer Navraj Hans on Moose Wala's Instagram page. The clip comprised of his several childhood and throwback pictures and videos.

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed a day after the Punjab government lifted the security cover of 424 people, including the singer. He was cremated at his native village in Mansa, in the presence of his family members and thousands of fans.

Santosh Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained as a suspect by the police. Pune rural police have also apprehended Mr Jadhav's aide, a suspect in the murder case. So far, six shooters in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case have been identified, said the Delhi Police on Friday.