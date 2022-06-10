Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 6 Shooters Identified, Say Delhi Police

Sidhu Moose Wala was a big star not just in India but also abroad

Six shooters in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case have been identified, said the Delhi Police on Friday.

H S Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified.

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Twenty-eight-year-old singer-politician Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

The singer rose to fame with catchy songs that attacked rival rappers and politicians, portraying him as a man who fought for his community's pride, delivered justice and gunned down enemies.

