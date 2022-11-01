Viral Video Prompts Questions About Drowsy Driving As Motorist Falls Asleep On Journey

Because the guy next to him was dozing off, the driver was feeling sleepy.

Any driver who goes behind the wheel when sleepy is putting themselves and others in danger. The likelihood of crashes, which cause an alarmingly high number of injuries and fatalities each year, increases considerably when a driver is sleepy. It is advised by many that one should avoid sleeping next to a driver because doing so makes the driver feel sleepy as well.

A trending video illustrates how dangerous and maybe lethal it can be to sleep next to a driver. The video first surfaced in 2019, but it is now again going viral.

The video begins with an elderly person driving a vehicle and one person sleeping in the next seat. Because of the drowsy atmosphere in the car, the driver himself started feeling sleepy, and the car took a fatal turn. However, this video gave viewers a glimpse into the potential dangers of drowsy driving.

That's my story and I'm sticking to it…🥱🥴😏🤣 pic.twitter.com/DXmaLERxMj — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) October 31, 2022

Since being shared, the video has received over 66,000 likes and almost 2.6 million views. Additionally, the post has received 1,389 quote tweets and over 9,755 retweets. Many astonished users have posted a number of responses in the comment section.

One user wrote, "First question crossing my mind, before the crash: Why is such an old man driving a car on a highway while a much younger adult (son?) is sleeping on the passenger seat like a baby?" Ok, yes, there are plenty of possible good reasons, but still. "

Another commented, "The funny thing was the guy on the left-very nearly had a car crash, so then took his belt off."

"They were lucky, that's for sure! I've done it myself; it just comes over you, and before you know it, your eyes are closed! I was lucky that day as a truck driver beeped me with his loud horn when he saw my head drop! I was doing 70 in the middle lane on my own, "wrote the third user.