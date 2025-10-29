Massive White Airship Spotted Flying Over San Francisco, Here's What It Was

A massive white airship was spotted floating silently over San Francisco's skyline, leaving residents amazed and curious. Content creator Cesar Concepcion Salza posted a video of the airship on Instagram, capturing its slow drift through the San Francisco sky. In the clip, the massive airship can be seen gliding into view from behind a tall building, hovering gracefully as it moves across the skyline. The viral videos sparked global speculation about the airship's origin and purpose, with theories ranging from drones, movie props to government projects.

"What is this in San Francisco sky today?" Salza wrote on Instagram along with a video of the airship. The clip quickly gained thousands of views and reposts on X and Reddit.

Watch the video here:

Here's what it actually was:

The airship was identified as Pathfinder 1, a cutting-edge zero-emission aircraft developed by Lighter Than Air (LTA) Research, NBC reported. The airship, developed by and backed by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, is a zero-emission aircraft aiming to revolutionise cargo transport and humanitarian aid. Measuring 124 meters long, Pathfinder 1 uses helium for lift and electric propulsion, making it an eco-friendly alternative for logistics and disaster relief.

Pathfinder 1 is part of LTA Research's mission to revive lighter-than-air technology for sustainable cargo transport, disaster relief, and humanitarian aid. The airship features a unique design with titanium hubs, carbon-fibre tubes, and a polymer shell, powered by 12 electric motors and helium for lift, making it quieter and cleaner than conventional aircraft.

Pathfinder 1 made its maiden flight in May 2025 from the historic Moffett Federal Airfield near Mountain View, California - a site known for its legacy in NASA and US Navy airship research. Its recent appearance over San Francisco marked a major milestone in ongoing test operations focused on flight stability, altitude control, and navigation.