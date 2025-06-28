Viral Dubai Chocolate Pulled From Shelves Over Undeclared Allergens

A viral Dubai chocolate has been urgently recalled in Australia for failing to declare several allergens on its packaging properly. The product, labelled Choco Bliss, went viral on TikTok earlier this year for its sweet kadayif and pistachio filling.

According to the Food Standards website, the chocolate may contain undeclared traces of pistachio, milk, sesame seeds, and wheat. These ingredients could pose serious risks to people with allergies. As a result, the product has been recalled from the regional market.

“Any consumers who have a pistachio, milk, sesame seed, or wheat allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed,” New York Post quoted the recall in a report on Friday.

“Consumers who have a pistachio, milk, sesame seed, or wheat allergy or intolerance should not consume this product,” the recall read.

The recall applies to all Dubai chocolates with expiry dates up to and including January 2026.

Shoppers will be able to return the recalled Dubai chocolate to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to news.com.au.

The recall notice also warned that anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

The Dubai chocolate bar is a creamy, crunchy treat that has gone viral, particularly among TikTok users. It features crispy kadayif (shredded phyllo dough), rich pistachio cream, and smooth milk or dark chocolate. Inspired by Middle Eastern desserts, it blends textures and flavours and has been around since 2021.

According to the brand's Instagram page, the viral Dubai chocolate bar is sold through the brand's own retail outlets in at least five locations across Queensland: Westfield North Lakes, Westfield Chermside, Westfield Mt Gravatt, Westfield Carindale, and Indooroopilly Shopping Centre.

It's also available at other retail outlets and can be ordered through Uber Eats and various online platforms.

According to some reports, the Dubai chocolate bar is priced at around 49.50 AED (Emirati Dirhams), which is equivalent to over Rs 1,000.