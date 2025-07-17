10 Days Paid Leave For Marriage: Dubai Ruler Unveils New Leave Policy For Government Workers

In a significant boost to employee welfare and family values, the Dubai government has announced a new policy granting 10 working days of fully paid leave for marriage to Emirati nationals employed across its various entities, according to the Khaleej Times. The move, effective January 1, 2025, underscores Dubai's commitment to fostering work-life balance and social cohesion among its citizens.

The new directive, issued under Decree No (31) of 2025 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, applies to UAE nationals working in a broad range of government sectors.

According to Khaleej Times, This includes Dubai's government departments, judicial authorities, military personnel (excluding candidates), free zones, special development zones, and institutions such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The decree also allows for potential future expansion to cover additional categories of employees.

To be eligible for the new marriage leave, employees must have successfully completed their probationary period and be marrying another UAE citizen. The marriage must be officially certified by a competent UAE authority, with the marriage contract dated after December 31, 2024. A certified copy of the marriage certificate is required for verification. This progressive policy aims to support Emirati families and promote happiness within the workforce.

Specific conditions

According to the Gulf News, the decree outlines specific conditions for granting marriage leave:

The spouse of the employee (male or female) must be an Emirati citizen.

The employee must have successfully completed the probationary period.

The marriage contract must be attested by the competent authority in the UAE.

The marriage contract must have been concluded after December 31, 2024.

Full Gross Salary Guaranteed for Employees

During the marriage leave period, the employee is entitled to receive their full gross salary, including all allowances and financial benefits stipulated by the human resources legislation applicable to their workplace, according to Gulf News.

Employees may use the marriage leave at any time, either continuously or intermittently, within one year from the date of concluding the marriage contract.

A government entity may approve the carry-over of marriage leave, or any part of it, to the following year, provided the employee presents serious reasons and obtains approval from their direct supervisor.