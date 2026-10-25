Video: Superheroes 'Black Panther', 'Captain America' Join France Protests

Streets across France are filled with protesters and superheroes, well sort of. From Black Panther, Captain America to Spiderman, Superman and Deadpool, the visuals coming from the European nation show how people are participating in the agitation, that has been keeping France on the edge for weeks now.

People dressed as various superheroes, shooting videos of their heroic action as police and forces use water cannons and tear gas have surfaced, as if the Marvels' Avengers have literally assembled to join the protests.

Now a video from a Paris protest site shows one person dressed as Black Panther and another as Captain America, performing action steps and surrounded by protesters who are clicking pictures with them. The two then raise slogans, shout seemingly to boost the agitating crowd's morale, while the security personnel guard the area with barricades.

Another notable fact is the preparation that protesters have come up with. Most of those in videos are covering their faces with masks, goggles; almost everyone is wearing a helmet to minimise the impact of police action like use of batons or tear gas shells.

Earlier, videos of many dressed as Napoleon Bonaparte and Batman have also surfaced on social media.

Also Read| Explained: How France's Worst Civil Unrest In Years Unfolded

Agitations Intensify Across France, 1,000 Arrested

The violent demonstrations across different cities in France continued with nearly four lakh people taking to the streets and nearly 1,000 arrested. Rising cost of living and declining education funds are the root causes of the agitations that have forced the President Emmanuel Macron government to deploy security personnel everywhere.

Last week, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that police could not control the mass looting, arson and violence that swept through the country. He reportedly also offered to step down, which was rejected by Macron.

Talking to journalists about recent protests, he said that although the marches themselves had "passed off well" in cities, "ultra-left" groups took to throwing projectiles and aiming fireworks at police to provoke clashes.

Paris saw fresh clashes as police used batons on demonstrators, moved towards them to stop anyone from going forward. The interior ministry said approximately a total of 410,000 people turned out in the countrywide protests, with 110,000 alone in the capital city of Paris. Other cities also reported similar actions.

Nunez said the French police have also seized a variety of weapons including metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana and airsoft weapons.

Macron had banned protests last week in an order, which was overturned by a court the same day, fuelling the ongoing protests. Similar scenes are being witnessed across multiple European countries like Italy, Albania, Spain, and Portugal among others with people confronting the government on cost of living and other issues.