135 Arrested In France Amid Protests, Katana Among Weapons Seized

French police on Saturday arrested 135 people and seized a variety of weapons as they deployed for nationwide demonstrations with orders to prevent renewed street violence, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

Weapons confiscated included metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana and airsoft weapons, he said, while adding that, so far, "there has been no major incident".

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