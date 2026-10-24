135 Arrested In France Amid Protests, Katana Among Weapons Seized

France's Interior Minister said that "there has been no major incident".
French police on Saturday arrested 135 people and seized a variety of weapons as they deployed for nationwide demonstrations with orders to prevent renewed street violence, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.
Weapons confiscated included metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana and airsoft weapons, he said, while adding that, so far, "there has been no major incident".
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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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