A South Korean television anchor broke down during a live broadcast while discussing a sharp stock market downturn, leaving viewers surprised as she struggled to hold back tears on air. Kim Ah-hyun, who hosts the programme Kim Ah-hyun's Golden Stock on Seoul Economic TV, became visibly emotional during the November 25 broadcast while analysing the latest market movements. As she discussed heavy losses in the stock market and warned viewers about a possible further decline in the Nasdaq, her voice faltered and she paused, appearing to struggle to continue.

The moment was captured on camera as Kim closed her eyes and tried to compose herself before continuing with the programme. Clips of the broadcast began circulating on social media, attracting attention from viewers in South Korea and beyond.

During the programme, Kim discussed the sharp decline in South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index and the losses suffered by technology stocks, including Samsung Electronics. She also pointed to the possibility of further losses in the Nasdaq, warning that investors could be facing a difficult period.

Despite the grim market outlook, the presenter urged viewers, particularly retail investors, not to lose hope and to remain patient through the volatility.

Her emotional reaction prompted speculation online about the scale of losses suffered by individual investors. However, there is no confirmed information suggesting that Kim had personally invested in the stocks or financial products being discussed or established what specifically caused her to become emotional.

What Triggered The Market Turmoil?

Kim's emotional broadcast came amid heightened volatility in global stock markets, with South Korean equities witnessing a particularly sharp decline.

The KOSPI index fell to 4,697.51 on November 25, reportedly its lowest level in around 10 months. The downturn followed a period of strong gains driven largely by the artificial intelligence boom, which had boosted major semiconductor companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The sharp reversal raised concerns among retail investors, many of whom had increased their exposure to technology stocks during the rally.

US markets also witnessed heavy fluctuations, with the Nasdaq Composite coming under pressure and falling more than 4% at its intraday low before recovering some of its losses.