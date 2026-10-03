Video: Reporter And Cameraperson Struck By Car During Live Broadcast In Mexico

Shocking footage has emerged from Mexico, showing a reporter and her cameraperson getting brutally slammed against a stone wall after a car collided directly into them during a live broadcast. The incident took place in Monterrey, where GamaVision reporter Alma de la Rosa Flores was reporting on damage caused by heavy rains when a Jeep-type vehicle skidded and barreled into her and her cameraperson, Cristo Morales.

The now-viral clip shows Alma speaking to the camera when the vehicle swings around the landslide and rams into the pair, instantly cutting the broadcast.

The live feed was quickly switched to Mario Gomez in the studio, who asked for the location from the production team to direct the emergency services to help his colleagues.

“They were hit by a truck that skidded while trying to avoid the landslide. I urgently need the address, please, and if there is anyone nearby," said Gomez.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, treating both journalists before taking them to a hospital for further evaluation. Fortunately, the pair managed to escape with minor injuries. Alma is believed to have walked into an ambulance with the help of paramedics.

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Alma, a veteran of 35 years, said she was 'grateful to god' for surviving the incident, adding that she was starting to feel better already.

“I've been a reporter for 35 years. I hadn't seen the images, but I imagined them. I'm grateful to God, to life, and to everyone who was concerned about us. Thank you all. We're feeling better now," Alma was quoted as saying by El Financiero.

“I was warning them to slow down a bit; we were in a previously identified location where we needed to slow down. However, unfortunately, this happened, but it's part of the job,” she added.