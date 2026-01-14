Video Shows Moment Pak Police's Armoured Vehicle Was Blown Up, Killing 7 Cops

A new video has surfaced showing the moment a Pakistani police armoured vehicle was blown up in a targeted bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, leaving seven personnel dead.

The clip shows the members of a special unit affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) targeting the vehicle, which was on patrol duty in Tank district, with an improvised explosive device (IED). It also showed TTP members shooting at the police officers lying on the road after the blast.

The visuals also showed the mangled wreckage of the vehicle overturned on the roadside.

Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised

#BREAKING: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has released a video showing an IED attack on a Pakistani police armored vehicle near Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, in which 7 police personnel, including an SHO, were reportedly killed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/B6FjOLw7bf — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 14, 2026

Tank deputy police chief Pervez Shah said five police personnel were killed on the spot after the remote-controlled bomb went off, while two others had died in hospital.

Those killed in the blast included a Station House Officer, a Sub-Inspector, three Elite Force personnel, and a driver, police said.

"The brave policemen sacrificed their today for the peaceful future of the nation," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces.

Pakistan has blamed the Afghan Taliban for providing a safe haven to TTP terrorists, saying they use Afghan soil to plan their strikes on targets in Pakistan. Kabul has denied the allegations, saying Pakistan's security is an internal problem.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are in the middle of a fragile truce following border clashes in October last year that killed dozens, their worst fighting since the Taliban took power in 2021.