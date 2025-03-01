Video: Moment When Trump-Zelensky Meet Saw Dramatic Flareup

It all seemed to be going so well. Then things between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky went jaw-droppingly wrong, jaw-droppingly fast.

In a few astonishing minutes, a diplomatic photo opportunity in the Oval Office that was meant to be a step on the path to peace between Ukraine and Russia descended into a blazing row that has left Kyiv's fate hanging in the balance.

Despite tensions after Trump's recent outreach to Ukraine's mortal foe Russia -- and his calling Zelensky a "dictator" last week -- they had managed to strike a cordial tone for the first 40 minutes.

As two former television personalities, they both knew how to play to the cameras. They shook hands. Ex-reality TV star Trump gently joked about Zelensky's outfit, a less military-style shirt than Ukraine's war-time leader normally wears.

Former comedian Zelensky, at the White House to sign a deal on rare minerals and to keep Trump on side, kept things toned down as they sat in armchairs beside each other and fielded questions.

Then, suddenly, things exploded.

What followed was perhaps one of the most extraordinary scenes ever to play out in the Oval Office, the hallowed heart of the presidency where US leaders have long hosted their foreign counterparts.

'Disrespectful'

It was Vice President JD Vance who lit the touch paper for the meltdown in relations.

Leaning into his growing role as an attack dog for Trump, Vance accused Zelensky of not being "thankful" for US support when the Ukrainian leader questioned his calls for "diplomacy" with Moscow.

"I think it's disrespectful of you to come to the Oval Office and litigate this in front of the American media," said Vance, sitting on a sofa near the two leaders.

As the temperature rose, Zelensky folded his arms and asked Vance if he had ever been to Ukraine, prompting the vice president to angrily accuse Zelensky of leading "propaganda tours."

But then it was Trump's turn to get involved.

When Zelensky said that despite being an ocean away from Europe "you will feel it in the future" if you don't help Kyiv, Trump was incensed.

"Don't tell us what we are going to feel," Trump said, raising his voice.

After that, the floodgates opened.

All the tensions that have bubbled since Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 12 boiled over -- and not behind closed doors, but in the full glare of the world's media, including AFP journalists.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country," Trump said.

Red faced and furious, Trump wagged his finger at Zelensky as his voice rose higher. At one point he lightly shoved Zelensky's upper arm with his hand as he made his points.

'Great television'

For Zelensky it turned into an ambush, as the gruff-voiced Ukrainian kept trying to make his points while Trump berated him.

"Please, you think that if you will speak very loudly...," he said to Vance at one point, before Trump leapt in.

"He's not speaking loudly," said Trump.

When Zelensky asked if he could answer, Trump continued: "No, no, you've done a lot of talking. Your country is not winning."

The US president -- long skeptical of US support for Kyiv -- then delved into a litany of grievances about Ukraine.

Trump even expressed solidarity with Kremlin chief Putin.

"Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me, he went through a phony witch hunt," said Trump, referring to an investigation during his first term into whether his 2016 election campaign colluded with Moscow.

As the clash continued for some five minutes, reporters frantically filmed and tapped on their phones, while a Ukrainian diplomat buried her head in her hands.

"You're either going to make a deal or we're out," said Trump, making clear that this breach was real.

Finally Trump called a halt and journalists were escorted out.

An hour or so later, Zelensky abruptly left the White House and a minerals deal signing ceremony was canceled.

The collapse of US support for Ukraine against Russia, at least for now, had played out in real time.

In Moscow, the Kremlin rubbed its hands, hailing Trump's "restraint" against "scumbag" Zelensky.

But for Trump, ever the political showman, some instincts die hard.

"This is going to be great television, I will say that," he said as the meeting wrapped up.

"This is going to be great television, I will say that," he said as the meeting wrapped up.