Ever witnessed code meet creativity? It came true at NDTV World Summit 2025 as Dr Merritt Moore blended quantum physics with ballet. Dr Moore is a scientist who splits her time between physics labs and ballet studios, proving science and art can coexist and thrive.

Talking about the blend of two worlds, Dr Moore confessed that she always "tries to do one" and has been trying to "retire from ballet" for the past few years.

"I cannot retire; it is my oxygen. I found that when I stopped dancing, my grades would go down. I realised that as humans, it should be possible to hope and dream and to actively explore the technology and the artistic side of our brain," said Dr Moore.

For her performance with the robot at the NDTV World Summit 2025, Moore named the robot "Botney Spears".

When asked if there are days when the robot doesn't want to listen to her, Moore recalled last night's incident and added, "It is now behaving. It had stage freight."

Further talking about her inspiration, Moore said, "After my PhD, I was dancing, but the pandemic hit, and I couldn't dance with humans. Dance is a form of communication, and we need other humans to express ourselves, and because I didn't have that in isolation, I thought, well, robots don't get COVID. Maybe I will start programming a robot. And from 7am to midnight, I would stay in a deserted feeder all day long, just programming the robot, and it became this bizarre companion... It hung out with me more than any human."

Dr Moore said that some of her most special and personal performances are with the robot, because she gets to explore her own memories and have conversations with people who may have passed away.

"It would be very hard to explore that with another human. I see you. I feel you. I am dancing with you. It is hard to explore my personal memories, but with a robot I can go there," she added.

At the NDTV World Summit 2025, Dr Moore performed with a robot she has coded herself, blending quantum physics with movement. The performance showcased the beauty of quantum-inspired movement. Watch it here.