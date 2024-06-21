Video: Israeli Air Force Kills Hamas Commander In Targeted Airstrike

The targeted strike took place in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that they have successfully eliminated Hamas terrorist Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka.

Ahmed Alsauarka was a senior figure and Commander in the Hamas Nukhba Forces, a unit known for carrying out highly coordinated attacks. He was a key participant in the October 7 massacre in Southern Israel, where Hamas forces infiltrated Israeli communities, resulting in the death of 1,189 people.

The operation was carried out by the Israeli Air Force based on intelligence from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA). The targeted strike took place in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, where Alsauarka had been directing sniper activities and participating in attacks against Israeli troops and communities.

The IDF has shared a video of the operation, which shows a precision airstrike resulting in an explosion that eliminated the terrorist.

The IDF claimed that multiple steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians during the operation. As a result, no civilians were reported injured in the strike.

The Israeli military continues to operate in central Gaza, focusing on eliminating immediate threats and destroying terrorist infrastructure. Recently, Israeli forces targeted and destroyed a mortar shell launch site used to attack their troops.

Two other terrorists who posed a direct threat to Israeli soldiers were also killed using targeted missiles. Currently, IDF troops are carrying out targeted operations in the Rafah area, including close-quarters combat to eliminate terrorists and searching for rocket launchers during specific raids.

The IDF reiterated its commitment to carrying out precise, intelligence-based operations to minimise civilian casualties while effectively targeting terrorist threats.