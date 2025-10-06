Chaos After Several Drones Catch Fire During Chinese Light Show, Sparks Fall On Crowd

A drone and fireworks show in China's Liuyang city went terribly wrong when dozens of drones malfunctioned mid-air, triggering a fire that sent crowds scrambling for safety. The incident happened on October 2 during the "October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers" show at the Sky Theatre, which was meant to create a stunning 3D visual spectacle over land and water. However, technical issues caused the drones to fall, erupt in flames, and spark panic among the audience.

Videos circulating on social media showed people using chairs as makeshift umbrellas to shield themselves from falling sparks, while others ran for cover as flaming fragments rained down from the sky. Officials confirmed that no injuries occurred during the incident.

Authorities quickly responded to the emergency, setting up a one-mile evacuation zone and deploying additional firefighting units as a precaution.

The incident has sparked discussions about safety measures during large-scale pyrotechnic displays. The Liuyang Bureau of Culture and Tourism representatives suggested that the dry weather may have contributed to the incident, Gulf News reported.

Liuyang is famous for its grand pyrotechnic displays, attracting massive crowds throughout the year. In January, over 160,000 visitors flocked to the city for New Year's celebrations.